Centre shortlists two sites in Rashtriya Smriti Sthal for memorial of former PM Manmohan Singh

NEW DELHI: The Centre has formally started the process to allot land for the memorial of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. After a high level meeting on Thursday, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) shortlisted two sites on the campus of Rashtriya Smriti Sthal.

The Rashtriya Smriti Sthal is an area along the Yamuna bank, earmarked for the last rites and memorials of Presidents, Vice Presidents and PMs.

The Ministry on Thursday presented the suggestions to Singh's family, who will choose the site. After receiving confirmation from the family, land will be allocated to a trust which will be responsible for the construction and maintenance of the memorial, officials said.

“Today, a meeting was held in the ministry in which two sites in Rashtriya Smriti Sthal were identified for the memorial of former PM Singh. Subsequently, his family was also informed about the choices available. After the site visit, the family will convey the decision to the ministry thereafter the allotment will be made," the officials said adding that it may take a "week or two" to complete the process.

"It is the prerogative of the former PM’s family to work out the structure of the trust. The numbers and names of the trustees will be decided by the family members," the officials said.

The decision comes almost a week after the demise of the former prime Minister.