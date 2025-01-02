SC agrees to hear Owaisi's plea for implementation of 1991 places of worship law

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to consider a plea of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi seeking the implementation of the 1991 places of worship law, which asks to maintain the religious character of a place as it existed on August 15, 1947.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar ordered that Owaisi's fresh plea to be tagged with pending cases on the matter and said it will be taken up on February 17 with them.

At the outset, lawyer Nizam Pasha, appearing for Owaisi, the president of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), said that the court is seized of various pleas on the issue and the fresh one may be tagged with them as well.

"We will tag this," the CJI said. Owaisi filed the plea on December 17, 2024 through advocate Fuzail Ahmad Ayyubi.