Manipur CM Biren Singh clarifies apology was for victims, not an admission of government failure

IMPHAL: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Friday clarified that his recent apology was directed at the victims of the ethnic conflict and not an admission of his government’s failure.
Responding to the Manipur Congress’s interpretation of his statement as an acknowledgment of the government's shortcomings, Singh criticised the opposition, saying, “They (Congress) are the creators of the present situation. They do not want the restoration of peace in Manipur.”
He further elaborated, “My apology was to the victims who lost their loved ones. It was to the displaced persons who are residing in relief camps. I said sorry to them, not to anybody else. Why should I say sorry to the terrorists?”
Singh described the ethnic conflict as complex and reiterated that it could not be resolved overnight. He assured the people that the central government was addressing the situation based on the demands of the people of Manipur. Appealing for trust, he urged the public to have faith in the central leaders and the government.
On 31 December, Singh had expressed regret, stating, “I feel regret, and I want to say sorry to the people of the state for what happened since 3 May last year. Many people lost their loved ones. Many people left their homes. So, I really feel regret and would like to apologise to all natives.”
Highlighting signs of progress, Singh pointed out that there had been some movement towards peace over the past three to four months. He voiced optimism about the return of normalcy and peace in the New Year, adding, “Whatever happened has happened. We have to forgive and forget the past mistakes and make a new beginning for a peaceful and prosperous Manipur.”
However, reacting to Singh’s apology, Manipur Congress chief Keisham Meghachandra remarked on 1 January that the Chief Minister’s statement amounted to an admission of failure by the double-engine government.
The ethnic violence, which erupted on 3 May 2023, resulted in the deaths of over 250 people and displaced 60,000 others.