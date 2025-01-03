Modi government should be asked hard questions on Christian minorities: TMC's Derek O'Brien

NEW DELHI: TMC leader Derek O'Brien on Friday said the Narendra Modi government must be asked 'hard questions' about the Christian community, including why the FCRA had been 'weaponised' and the people of Manipur 'ignored'.

He also sought to corner the church on the issue, days after Prime Minister Modi attended a Christmas celebration hosted by the Catholic Bishops' Conference of India (CBCI) in Delhi.

In a blog post on Friday, O'Brien said voices were coming up from the Christian community that should be raised to the Union government.

"These are the hard questions that must be asked of the prime minister of India, Narendra Modi. Many Christmases have gone by, now answers have to be demanded," said the Trinamool Congress' (TMC) leader in the Rajya Sabha.

"Why did you attempt to turn Christmas Day into 'Good Governance Day'? Why are you weaponising the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) to specifically target institutions run by the Christian community?," O'Brien asked.

"Why have you totally ignored the people of Manipur? Why are you encouraging and passing anti-conversion laws that violate fundamental rights under Article(s) 14, 15 and 25 of the Constitution? Arunachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan".