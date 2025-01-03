OBC reservation insufficient, result of systemic neglect: Congress accuses BJP ahead of Gujarat polls

AHMEDABAD: At a gathering of the OBC Jan Adhikar Samiti led by Congress heavyweight Amit Chavda, sharp allegations were levelled against the ruling BJP, stoking fresh flames ahead of the Gujarat local body elections.

“Power has been centralised in Gujarat for three decades,” charged Leader of Opposition Amit Chavda during the meet.

He claimed that 82 per cent of Gujarat's population—comprising 52 per cent OBCs, 7 per cent Scheduled Castes, 14 per cent Scheduled Tribes, and 9 per cent minorities—have been denied their rightful share of power and resources.

“This is a blatant disregard for constitutional rights,” Chavda said, adding that these communities are not receiving what they rightfully deserve.

“Our demand for a caste-based census has been consistent, but the government continues to turn a deaf ear,” he stated, amplifying the call for accountability ahead of Gujarat elections.

“The state government can conduct social, educational, and economic surveys at any time, yet it deliberately avoids them,” alleged Amit Chavda. He claimed this neglect keeps the marginalised OBC community unaware of the injustices they face.

“The reservation provided in local self-governance is insufficient. The government must implement Zaveri Commission recommendations and publish its report,” Chavda demanded, highlighting these issues at a non-political seminar advocating OBC rights and protection.

As Congress intensifies its focus on OBC issues ahead of Gujarat’s local body elections, the BJP is making strategic moves of its own.

Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav has been tasked with selecting the new state BJP president, sparking speculation about the party’s next step.

Sources suggest that with Congress consistently pushing for a caste-based census and highlighting OBC concerns, the BJP may counter by appointing an OBC leader as its state chief to neutralise the narrative.