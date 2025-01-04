‘CBI doesn’t need state consent to register FIR against Centre’s officials’

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has said the CBI does not require the permission of state governments to register an FIR against Centre’s officials posted in the different states’ jurisdictions.

A bench comprising Justice CT Ravikumar and Justice Rajesh Bindal on Thursday overturned the Andhra Pradesh High Court’s order quashing the CBI investigations against two central government employees over corruption.

“Therefore, the question is in such circumstances merely because such an employee works within the territory of a particular State, to register an FIR by the CBI in connection with commission of an offence under a Central Act whether consent from the state government concerned is required or not,” the bench said.