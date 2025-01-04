Dense fog in Delhi for second consecutive morning; 19 flights diverted, over 200 delayed

NEW DELHI: As many as 19 flights were diverted at the Delhi airport early Saturday morning and more than 200 flights were delayed as low visibility due to dense fog impacted operations for the second straight day.

The country's largest airline IndiGo had temporarily put arrivals and departures on hold at the airport early in the morning.

An official said 19 flights were diverted at the airport between 12:15 am and 1:30 am due to reduced visibility.

Out of them, 13 were domestic, 4 international and 2 non-scheduled flights.

More than 200 flights were delayed and operations have returned to normal now, the official added.

"While landing and takeoffs continue at Delhi Airport, flights that are not CAT III compliant may get affected. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted," the Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) said in a post on X at 6.56 am.