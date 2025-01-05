BPSC exam row: Prashant Kishor seeks support from Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav

He emphasized that leaders like Rahul Gandhi, who has 100 MPs, and Tejashwi Yadav, with more than 70 MLAs in the Bihar Assembly, should take a stand as the future of the students is at stake. Kishor reiterated that the government would be compelled to meet the demands of the candidates.

The former political strategist said that the members of the newly formed 'Yuva Satyagrah Samiti' come from various political affiliations and have united to fight collectively for the cause of the students. "This is not merely a movement for the cancellation of the BPSC exam, but a matter of civil rights," he asserted.

Kishor further reiterated that no power is above the people's power and the government would be forced to concede to the demands of the students.

He said the students have formed a 51-member committee named 'Yuva Sangarsh Samiti,' which will carry forward the agitation. "I am just a part of this movement aimed at ensuring justice for job seekers," he told the media.

The BPSC conducted a retest on January 4 for 12,000 students who appeared at Bapu Pariksha Parishar Centre in Kumhrar, state capital, on December 13, following chaotic scenes and subsequent protests by candidates.

Around 4.83 lakh candidates had appeared for the preliminary test at 922 centres across the state on December 13.