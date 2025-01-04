BPSC conducts retest amid protests; Prashant Kishor intensifies demand for fresh exam for all

PATNA: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on Saturday conducted retest for a select group of examinees at different examination centres in the state capital even as Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor claimed that they would force the government to concede the demand of the students.

The BPSC, which is in the eye of a storm following allegations of question paper leak, said that the examination was held peacefully at the 22 examination centres in Patna. The retest was conducted for the 12,000 examinees who had appeared at Bapu Pariksha Parishar centre at Kumharar on December 13.

"The re-exam took place at 22 centres in Patna. Out of a total of 12,000 candidates, 8,200 examinees appeared for the retest," said Patna district magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh.

He said that tight security arrangements were made at all the examination centres in the wake of ongoing agitation and threat to disrupt the examination process. The examination at Bapu Pariksha Parishad centre was cancelled following the noisy scene created by the job aspirants.

The 70th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination was held by the BPSC on December 13 to fill 2035 vacant posts. The aspiratnts are demanding the cancellation of the examination and fresh test for all of them. The BPSC has, however, turned down the students' request on the plea that they have not received complaints of question paper leak from any centre.