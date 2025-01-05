Clamour grows to confer Bharat Ratna, Panth Rattan titles on Former PM Manmohan Singh

CHANDIGARH: Leader of Opposition in Punjab legislative assembly and Senior Congress leader Partpal Singh Bajwa has suggested for a joint assembly resolution to seek Bharat Ratna for former PM Dr Manmohan Singh.

He expressed it in a letter to Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and assembly speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan.

Bajwa also wrote to other prominent leaders, including Manpreet Singh Ayali of SAD, Ashwani Sharma of BJP and Nachhatar Pal of BSP that a joint resolution in the assembly would recognize Manmohan Singh’s unparalleled contributions to the nation and his deep-rooted connection to Punjab.

Bajwa’s letter highlighted former PM’s transformative role as the architect of India’s economic liberalization in 1991. The move not only revived the Indian economy but also positioned the country as a global economic powerhouse.

"He consistently prioritised inclusive growth, economic stability, and social justice impacting millions across India. Manmohan Singh is a proud son of Punjab and his journey is an inspiration to all," Bajwa stated.

"Born in Punjab, his life exemplifies resilience, humility, and selfless service. He has not only brought pride to our state but also addressed critical issues in agriculture, rural development, and education, leaving a lasting impact on Punjab and the nation as a whole," he also stated.

Bajwa has also proposed the formation of an all-party delegation to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and advocate for the recognition.

He remarked that Singh’s calm demeanour, intellectual acumen, and bipartisan approach made him a unifying force in Indian politics.

"Honouring him with the Bharat Ratna would inspire future generations and acknowledge his exceptional contributions to India’s growth and global stature," he said.

Punjab Congress President and Member of Parliament Amarinder Singh Raja Warring appealed to Akal Takht (Highest Temporal Seat of Sikhs) Jathedar (High priest) Giani Raghbir Singh to confer the prestigious ‘Panth Rattan’ title to former PM in recognition of his contributions to the nation and the Sikh community.