Clamour grows to confer Bharat Ratna, Panth Rattan titles on Former PM Manmohan Singh
CHANDIGARH: Leader of Opposition in Punjab legislative assembly and Senior Congress leader Partpal Singh Bajwa has suggested for a joint assembly resolution to seek Bharat Ratna for former PM Dr Manmohan Singh.
He expressed it in a letter to Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and assembly speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan.
Bajwa also wrote to other prominent leaders, including Manpreet Singh Ayali of SAD, Ashwani Sharma of BJP and Nachhatar Pal of BSP that a joint resolution in the assembly would recognize Manmohan Singh’s unparalleled contributions to the nation and his deep-rooted connection to Punjab.
Bajwa’s letter highlighted former PM’s transformative role as the architect of India’s economic liberalization in 1991. The move not only revived the Indian economy but also positioned the country as a global economic powerhouse.
"He consistently prioritised inclusive growth, economic stability, and social justice impacting millions across India. Manmohan Singh is a proud son of Punjab and his journey is an inspiration to all," Bajwa stated.
"Born in Punjab, his life exemplifies resilience, humility, and selfless service. He has not only brought pride to our state but also addressed critical issues in agriculture, rural development, and education, leaving a lasting impact on Punjab and the nation as a whole," he also stated.
Bajwa has also proposed the formation of an all-party delegation to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and advocate for the recognition.
He remarked that Singh’s calm demeanour, intellectual acumen, and bipartisan approach made him a unifying force in Indian politics.
"Honouring him with the Bharat Ratna would inspire future generations and acknowledge his exceptional contributions to India’s growth and global stature," he said.
Punjab Congress President and Member of Parliament Amarinder Singh Raja Warring appealed to Akal Takht (Highest Temporal Seat of Sikhs) Jathedar (High priest) Giani Raghbir Singh to confer the prestigious ‘Panth Rattan’ title to former PM in recognition of his contributions to the nation and the Sikh community.
Warring wrote a letter to Raghbir Singh which read, "Manmohan Singh not only made exceptional contributions to the economic growth of India but also upheld the values of simplicity and righteousness, embodying the true spirit of Sikhism."
"During his tenure as the prime minister, Singh implemented a landmark agricultural loan waiver of Rs 60,000 crore. The waiver provided essential relief to farmers in Punjab. The agricultural community which holds a central place in Sikh heritage, greatly benefited from it.’’
Warring also underscored Singh’s significant role in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots aftermath. He pointed out that the ex-PM had publicly apologised in the Parliament for the tragic events and added that Singh’s commitment to the development of Punjab, especially the rural areas.
"Manmohan Singh government allocated substantial funds for improving rural infrastructure and living conditions across the state,” he said.
Former chairperson of the National Commission for Minorities, Tarlochan Singh wrote a letter to Gursharan Kaur, wife of late PM Manmohan Singh.
In the letter, Singh suggested setting up a school of economics or school of administration in Delhi in honour of Manmohan Singh.
"A permanent exhibition on the life and works of Dr Sahib can be part of it too,” he wrote to Kaur.
Tarlochan Singh emphasised that traditionally, Sikhs do not build memorials or samadhis (mausoleums) for individuals regardless of their stature or contributions.
"There is great confusion about the use of the word 'memorial' which I think is improper. In the entire Rajghat area, there are only one-foot high platforms for each of the President and Prime Ministers who were cremated there. No structure of any kind has been put up. You are aware that in Sikh religion even samadhi is not allowed. The Sikh religious leaders have not accepted even the one of Giani Zail Singh,’’ the letter added.
Meanwhile, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) will hold an Akhand Path and Ardas at the Golden Temple in Amritsar in memory of Manmohan Singh.
SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal shared the announcement on social media, stating that the ceremony will pray for peace to the departed soul.
"SAD acknowledges values and respects the extraordinary services which the late prime minister rendered to the nation and the pride he has brought to the Sikh quom (community) all over the world,” wrote Sukhbir on X.
"Dr Sahib (Manmohan Singh) and my late father Parkash Singh Badal shared a special emotional bond and a vision for peace, communal harmony and development,’’ he added.
SAD also plans to request the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) to install Singh’s portrait in the Sikh Museum at the Golden Temple complex.
“Dr Manmohan Singh’s father went to jail during the Morcha for the establishment of SGPC. He himself was a member of the All India Sikh Students Federation,” Badal said.
Recalling the late Singh’s commitment to Sikh institutions, Badal said Singh had even opposed the Congress-led attempt to form a separate gurdwara committee in Haryana.
"When the Congress sought to split SGPC, I accompanied Badal (My Father) to request Dr Sahib to intervene. His response was unforgettable: I understand the importance of SGPC as my father had gone to jail for its formation,’’ he also recalled.
On Friday, Badal’s wife and Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Friday personally conveyed the party’s humble wish and decision in this regard to Gursharan Kaur.