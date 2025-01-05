Fresh petitions in Supreme Court seek vacation of stay on places of worship case

NEW DELHI: A fresh batch of petitions has been filed before the Supreme Court, seeking the vacation of its earlier order that stayed the filing of new suits against places of worship and the conducting of surveys in pending mandir-masjid cases.

The fresh batch of pleas has been filed by various individuals challenging the Supreme Court's December 12 order, which suspended said that no orders would be passed by any court in the country, including surveys, on places of worship until the case is heard again after four weeks. The petitions seek modification of this order. The matter is scheduled for a hearing on February 17, 2025.

The interim order was passed on December 12 by a special bench of the apex court, led by the Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, Justices Sanjay Kumar and KV Viswanathan while hearing a batch of petitions relating to the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991 Act, which prohibits the conversion of the religious character of places of worship from their status as of August 15, 1947.

It is to be noted that some petitions challenged the constitutionality of the Act, whereas, some others sought its strict implementation.

Many Political parties such as CPI (M), Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), NCP (Sharad Pawar group) MLA Jitendra Awhad, RJD (Rashtriya Janata Dal) MP (Member of Parliament) Manoj Kumar Jha, MP Thol Thirumavalan, and AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi have sought to intervene in the matter, supporting the Places of Worship Act.

The top court is seized of many pleas, including the one filed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and lawyer, Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, seeking a direction that Sections 2, 3 and 4 of the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991, be set aside.

Another plea was filed by former Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy, against the provisions of the 1991 law. Swamy wanted the apex court to "read down" certain provisions to enable Hindus to stake claim over the Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi and Shahi Idgah Mosque in Mathura.