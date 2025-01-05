Maha Kumbh: Cleric fears mass conversions; others flag seers' 'demand' to bar Muslims

LUCKNOW: Ahead of the Maha Kumbh, a senior cleric has written to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressing fears that mass conversions of Muslims will take place during the event, while other community leaders have flagged the alleged demand raised by some Hindu seers' body to keep Muslims out of the mega gathering.

Last year, the Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad (ABAP) had allegedly given a call to procure goods for the Maha Kumbh exclusively from Hindu shopkeepers to ensure that purchases were made solely from the true followers of Sanatan Dharma.

Held every 12 years, the Maha Kumbh will be organised in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26.

All India Muslim Jamaat president Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi, who was in the spotlight recently for advising Muslims not to visit the Maha Kumbh, urged Adityanath on Friday to "thwart plans" to convert hundreds of Muslims during the event.

Speaking to PTI, Barelvu claimed he received information from reliable sources about plans to convert Muslims during the Kumbh, and as a concerned citizen, he informed the chief Minister about his apprehension.

"Now it is the responsibility of the state government to act on this," he said.