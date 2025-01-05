NHRC summons MoSJE secretary over transgender rights

Acting on a petition filed by noted human rights activist and Supreme Court lawyer, Radhakanta Tripathy, the NHRC sought for personal appearance of the Authority for inordinate delay in acting over the issue and submission of compliance report.



Tripathy brought the violation of the right to vote and other rights of the Transgenders living in India to the notice of the Commission.

It is stated that transgender are being deprived of basic necessities of life on account of the failure on the part of States to implement the SC's NALSA judgment and provisions of Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act 2019 and other UN Conventions.



Tripathy also sought for considering the appointment of one man Commission of Inquiry under the Commission of Inquiry Act by the Home Ministry/Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment for the examination of issues concerning Transgenders in consultation with various stakeholders for redressal /resolution of the issues.



The NHRC on April 19 directed its Registry to transmit the copy of the complaint to the Secretary, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India calling for an action taken report within a period of six weeks.



The NHRC further in its proceedings on September 30, issued a final reminder to the Secretary to submit the requisite report to the Commission within four weeks, failing which the Commission will be constrained to issue a coercive process under section 13 of PHR Act, 1993.



Observing the lackadaisical attitude of the Authority, the NHRC passed the present order.