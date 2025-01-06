Increase in martyrdom of soldiers raises questions on govt's ability to maintain national security: Rahul Gandhi

NEW DELHI: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Monday condoled the death of soldiers in a Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district and said the increased attacks raise serious questions about the government's ability to maintain national security.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also offered his condolences and said the Union and the state governments should be more proactive to end this menace so that the precious lives of our soldiers are not endangered.

"Deeply saddened to hear about the martyrdom of many of our soldiers and a driver in the cowardly Naxalite attack in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh. I pay my heartfelt tribute to the martyrs and hope for the speedy recovery of the injured soldiers," Gandhi said in a post on X in Hindi.