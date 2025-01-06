India-US ties: EAM Jaishankar, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan hold talks

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday held talks with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, broadly reviewing the trajectory of India-US global strategic partnership in the last four years under the Biden administration.

Sullivan is on a visit to India two weeks ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration as the 47th president of the US.

In a post on X, Jaishankar complimented Sullivan for his "personal contribution" to forging a "closer and stronger" India-US partnership.