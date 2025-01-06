Jharkhand women receive first instalment of Rs 2500 under Soren's 'Mainiya Samman Yojana'

RANCHI: 56.62 lakh women received Rs 2500 each under the 'Mukhyamantri Mainiya Samman Yojana' through direct benefit transfer (DBT) during a programme organised in Ranchi on Monday. Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren transferred Rs 11,415.44 crore during the event.

The money was expected to be transferred to the beneficiaries' accounts on December 11, which was extended to December 22-23, and then further extended to December 28. The money transfer was delayed by a few more weeks due to the cancellation of all government programmes till January 1 following the demise of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

Addressing a gathering of women coming from all 24 districts of Jharkhand, Soren said that the women will now be able to move forward on their own to make their dreams come true.

“Our government helps the poor in many ways…. it finds ways to provide social security, but independently you were not able to dream for your family, children, farming and employment. Today, we have given you such a system that you will not only be able to make your dreams come true, giving the commands in your hands how to achieve them,” said Soren.

There is no need to survive on government food grains, you can now buy nutritious food, meat and fish; women suffering from anemia may also buy nutritious food for themselves, he added.

“You can buy books, pens and pencils for your children, buy clothes for yourself on every festival…. you can buy a gas cylinder also with this money,” said the Chief Minister, adding that, “We have come to know that there are poor people who have to sell food grains to raise funds in case of emergencies, this money will also avert such situation.”

There have also been complaints that people sell the bicycles given to children to fulfill their needs, but that situation will not arise now, he said.

Soren further added that the self-help group (SHG) women who had been contributing Rs 10-20 every month, will now be able to make their future brighter by contributing Rs 500-1000 every month.