Madhya Pradesh HC grants six weeks to government to act on Union Carbide waste disposal

BHOPAL: On January 6, the Madhya Pradesh High Court granted six weeks to the state government to act on the disposal of Union Carbide factory’s waste in Pithampur industrial town in Dhar district in compliance with the December 3, 2024 order.

On December 3, 2024, while hearing a 2004 petition seeking the removal of toxic waste from the defunct Union Carbide factory in Bhopal, the court directed the removal of the toxic waste from the Bhopal factory.

It also directed the waste to be sent to the assigned place (Pithampur) within four weeks for safe disposal.