Pithampur on warpath as Bhopal’s toxic Union Carbide headache homes in

BHOPAL: Forty years after a late-night leak of noxious methyl isocyanate (MIC) gas at the Union Carbide India Limited’s (UCIL) pesticide plant killed over 5,500 people in its vicinity in Bhopal and cast its adverse shadow on successive generations, its toxic waste was finally shifted out of Bhopal on January 1. Twelve specially designed, sealed, leak-proof, fire-resistant and GPS tracking-enabled containers, carrying 358 metric tonnes of toxic waste were escorted by police and emergency vehicles through a 250-km Green Corridor to the industrial town of Pithampur in Dhar district of western MP, around 30 km from India’s cleanest and the state’s most populated city, Indore.

The waste will be stored, treated and incinerated at a treatment-storage-disposal facility (TSDF) in the Pithampur Industrial Area. The transportation was necessitated following a December 3 order by the Jabalpur bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court that was hearing a petition filed way back in 2004 by Alok Pratap, a leader of the gas tragedy’s victims based in Bhopal. Pratap died in a road accident in 2015. The court gave the government four weeks to shift out the waste.

“We fail to understand that in spite of issuance of various directions from time to time by the Supreme Court as well as the MP High Court, pursuant to the waste transport-disposal plan of March 2024, till date no steps seem to have been taken to remove the toxic waste/material. They are still in a state of inertia, despite 40 years since the gas tragedy. Though the plan has been sanctioned, contract awarded, still the authorities are inertia which may lead to another tragedy to take shape before acting further,” the high court said.

It warned that the failure to comply with the order will result in the prosecution of the Principal Secretary (Bhopal Gas Tragedy Relief and Rehabilitation Department) for contempt of court.

The bench also demanded a compliance report along with a personal affidavit of the department’s principal secretary before January 6, the next date of hearing.

The final disposal in Pithampur will happen nearly a decade after successful trial incineration of 10 tonnes of the toxic waste in August 2015, reportedly in a hush-hush manner, owing to opposition by the locals.

The trial run at the Pithampur TSDF in Dhar district — the only such state-of-the-art facility in Madhya Pradesh for incinerating hazardous and chemical waste — was carried out following a 2014 order of the Supreme Court, after efforts to scientifically dispose it of at facilities in Ankleshwar (Gujarat), Nagpur (Maharashtra) and even Hamburg (Germany) failed owing to opposition by local residents and groups.

Swatantra Kumar Singh, Director of the state’s Directorate for Bhopal Gas Tragedy Relief and Rehabilitation, said the Common Hazardous Waste Treatment, Storage and Disposal Facility (CHW-TSDF) at Pithampur, employs advanced technologies for incineration, landfill management and emission control. It continuously monitors water and air quality during the waste disposal process.

Depending on the speed of the incineration — from 90 kg/hour to 180 kg/hour to 270 kg/hour — the entire process of disposal of the 358 metric tonnes may span from 3.5 months to 9 months, Singh said.

An Oversight Committee was established at the Central government level in July 2010 to manage the disposal of UCIL waste. Chaired by the Union Minister for Environment, Forest, and Climate Change, the committee includes the state government’s environment minister and the Minister for Bhopal Gas Tragedy Relief and Rehabilitation, environmental experts and representatives from Central institutions, such as the National Environmental and Engineering Research Institute (NEERI), Nagpur; National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI), Hyderabad; Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB); Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT), Hyderabad; and the Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board (MPPCB). It also includes senior Secretary-level officers from both the Central and state governments. It was designated as the Oversight Committee/Task Force by the High Court. The waste disposal process is being carried out under its guidance and supervision,” Singh added.