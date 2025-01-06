Prashant Kishor granted unconditional bail, vows to continue his fast-unto-death protest

PATNA: Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor, who was arrested for illegally staging a fast-unto-death protest at Gandhi Maidan in the state capital in the early hours on Monday, was granted unconditional bail just a few hours after being sent to 14-day judicial custody.

After being granted unconditional bail, Kishor told reporters that the court had earlier granted him bail on a personal bond of Rs 25,000 and also imposed a condition with the bail bond that he could not participate in protests that disrupted law and order.

He said that he refused to fill the bail bond and accept the bail condition by arguing that it was his fundamental right to protest and requested the court to remove the condition, which was rejected by the judge.

He said that his advocate, however, re-argued the case in the court, which granted him unconditional bail in the final order.