2013 rape case: SC grants interim bail to Asaram on medical grounds till March 31

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted interim bail to jailed self-styled godman Asaram in connection with a 2013 rape case on medical grounds until March 31.

A bench of Justices M M Sundresh and Rajesh Bindal directed Asaram not to meet his followers following his release.

The top court stated that the 86-year-old Asaram was suffering from various age-related health conditions, including a heart ailment.

The Supreme Court had earlier sought a response from the Gujarat government regarding Asaram's plea for suspension of the life sentence awarded to him by a Gandhinagar court in 2023.