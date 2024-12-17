SC to consider Asaram Bapu’s SOS plea on medical grounds; won’t scrutinise on merits

The Supreme Court while hearing a plea filed by self-styled controversial godman, and 86-year-old spiritual leader, Asaram Bapu, seeking suspension of his sentence (SOS), has deferred its decision to January.

While Asaram’s lawyers urged the apex court to hear the matter both on medical grounds and the merits of the conviction, the bench, led by Justice M.M. Sundresh and Justice Aravind Kumar, confined its scrutiny strictly to the petitioner’s medical condition.

The spiritual leader, currently serving a life sentence for sexual assault, has sought temporary relief, citing deteriorating health and advanced age. His advocates highlighted that he has suffered multiple heart attacks in custody and faces life-threatening risks due to his frail condition.

Representing Asaram, Senior advocate Dama Sheshadri Naidu, along with advocates Rajesh Inamdar and Shashwat Anand, pressed the Court to consider both the health-based plea and the merits of Asaram’s case.

However, the bench made it clear that the scope of the current proceedings would remain limited to evaluating whether his medical condition justifies a temporary suspension of his sentence.