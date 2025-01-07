Assam coal mine tragedy: Three bodies found, navy deep divers flying from Visakhapatnam

GUWAHATI: Three bodies are found in the coal mine where nine labourers were feared trapped in Assam’s Umrangso area of Dima Hasao district since Monday.

According to a government report, a 30-member team of the National Disaster Response Force is stationed at the site. Another team of the State Disaster Response Force with eight personnel has been deployed to the site.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said Navy deep divers had been requisitioned to assist in the rescue operation. “The water level inside the mine has risen to nearly 100 feet, according to the assessment by the stationed team. The divers are flying in from Visakhapatnam and are expected to arrive soon,” he posted on X.

Guwahati-based defence spokesperson Lt Col Mahender Rawat said that relief columns of the Army reached Umrangso early Tuesday morning to assist the civil administration in rescuing the trapped miners.“Specialist divers, engineers with equipment, medical team, support staff from Army and Assam Rifles have joined the rescue efforts and are preparing for the rescue operation,” he said, adding all efforts were being made in conjunction with the civil administration.

The chief minister also released the names of the trapped miners on Monday night. They are Ganga Bahadur Shreth (38) from Nepal, Sanjit Sarkar (35) from West Bengal, Hussain Ali (30), Jakir Hussain (38), Sarpa Barman (46), Mustafa Seikh (44), Khusi Mohan Rai (57), Lijan Magar (26) and Sarat Goyary (37), all from Assam.