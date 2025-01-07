India, Maldives to discuss enhancing capability of the Maldives National Defence Forces

NEW DELHI: In a sign of further improvement in defense ties, the Defense Ministers of India and the Maldives are meeting here on Tuesday to discuss ways to enhance defense cooperation.

The Ministry of Defence said that Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will hold a bilateral meeting with the Defense Minister of the Maldives, Mohammed Ghassan Maumoon.

“During the talks, the two Ministers will review various aspects of bilateral defense cooperation, including training, regular exercises, defense projects, workshops, and seminars to enhance the capability of the Maldives National Defence Forces, as well as the supply of defense equipment and stores,” the Ministry of Defence said.