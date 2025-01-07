India, Maldives to discuss enhancing capability of the Maldives National Defence Forces

NEW DELHI: In a sign of further improvement in defense ties, the Defense Ministers of India and the Maldives are meeting here on Tuesday to discuss ways to enhance defense cooperation.
The Ministry of Defence said that Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will hold a bilateral meeting with the Defense Minister of the Maldives, Mohammed Ghassan Maumoon.
“During the talks, the two Ministers will review various aspects of bilateral defense cooperation, including training, regular exercises, defense projects, workshops, and seminars to enhance the capability of the Maldives National Defence Forces, as well as the supply of defense equipment and stores,” the Ministry of Defence said.
The Maldives National Defence Forces (MNDF) have been regular participants in various forums, such as the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS), Goa Maritime Conclave, and Goa Symposium. The forces of both countries hold multiple exercises, including bilateral ones such as “Ekuverin” and “Ekatha,” and trilateral exercises, such as “Dosti” (including Sri Lanka), which are held regularly on mutually decided dates.
India and the Maldives share spiritual, historical, linguistic, and ethnic ties. The two nations also share strategic significance.
The Maldives occupies a special place in India’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy, which aims to bring stability and prosperity to the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). Both nations are key players in maintaining the safety and security of the IOR, thus contributing to India’s vision of Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR).
The Defense Minister of the Maldives will be on a three-day visit to India from January 8 to 10. During his stay, he will also visit Goa and Mumbai.
Bilateral relations between India and the Maldives had soured with President Dr. Mohamed Muizzu, before his election win, driving his political campaign on the “India Out” plank. After his election as president in November 2023, he insisted that India’s troops stationed in the Maldives leave. Subsequently, India withdrew its military personnel in multiple batches.
In the past, India had stationed its military personnel to operate two helicopters and a Dornier aircraft in the Maldives, which performed humanitarian and medical evacuation services. These have since been replaced by civilians with the necessary technical expertise.
As reported earlier, relations appeared to be improving with the fifth Defense Cooperation Dialogue between India and the Maldives, which took place in New Delhi in September 2024.
The Indian delegation was led by Defense Secretary Giridhar Aramane, while the Maldivian delegation was headed by the Chief of the Defence Force of the Maldives National Defence Force, General Ibrahim Hilmy.