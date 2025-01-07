MP Amritpal Singh's father under 'house arrest'

In a video message, Waris Punjab De chief Tarsem Singh and independent Member of Parliament Amritpal Singh condemned the state police action and targeted Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for oppression.

He claimed that he and his family were placed under house arrest by Punjab Police. The Police personnel were reportedly deployed outside his residence restricting the movement of all the family members.

He alleged that the government is weakening democracy by creating an atmosphere of fear in the village.