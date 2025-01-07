MP Amritpal Singh's father under 'house arrest'

CHANDIGARH: Tarsem Singh, father of jailed pro-Khalistan activist and MP from Khadoor Sahib Amritpal Singh was detained and allegedly placed under 'house arrest' in Jallupur Khera village of Amritsar by Punjab Police.
The move was taken to prevent Tarsem Singh from taking part in the Quomi Insaaf Morcha in Mohali.
In a video message, Waris Punjab De chief Tarsem Singh and independent Member of Parliament Amritpal Singh condemned the state police action and targeted Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for oppression.
He claimed that he and his family were placed under house arrest by Punjab Police. The Police personnel were reportedly deployed outside his residence restricting the movement of all the family members.
He alleged that the government is weakening democracy by creating an atmosphere of fear in the village.
"The Kaumi Insaf Morcha, in its second year now was hosting a large gathering that we were supposed to attend, but since last night, police forces have been deployed throughout the village," he said.
"By denying people the right to voice their anger, the Mann government is undermining democracy. This is very disheartening, whenever people gather to discuss an issue, they should not be obstructed,’’ he added.
He called on people to attend the Quomi Insaaf Morcha in large numbers which is organised in Mohali for the release of Sikh detainees.
Singh recently announced to launch a new political party, the name of which would be announced at Maghi Mela at Muktsar on January 14.
Meanwhile, hundreds of protesters gathered in Mohali on the second anniversary of Quami Insaaf Morcha regarding the release of Sikh prisoners languishing in jails.
They also tried to march towards the Punjab Chief Minister’s official residence in Chandigarh.
All the major entry and exit points from Mohali towards Chandigarh were fortified with barricades and police personnel leaving the city residents and commuters stranded on the road.
Meanwhile, several Chandigarh police personnel were injured during a clash with members of Quami Insaaf Morcha in Sector 43. Inspector Jaivir Rana sustained a head injury when a group of protesters breached barricades and marched towards Chandigarh.