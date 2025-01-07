Nine still trapped in flooded Assam coal mine, navy deep divers join rescue operations

GUWAHATI: Nine miners continued to remain trapped inside a coal mine near Umrangso in Assam’s Dima Hasao hill district even as deep divers from the Indian Navy joined the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and army in the rescue mission.

“The Navy team is now spearheading the rescue efforts,” Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma posted on X sharing the updates.

The state government had requisitioned Navy deep divers from Visakhapatnam to assist in the rescue operation.

Special DGP Harmeet Singh told media at the site that divers from army’s special forces, NDRF and SDRF had recced the entire area and shared their findings with the Navy divers.

“The Navy team came along with deep diving equipment. There are tunnels inside the mine and more equipment will be required to go there,” Singh said.