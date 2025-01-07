Same-sex marriage review pleas: Five-judge Bench to hear on January 9 in chamber

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court's newly constituted bench will, on January 9, consider the pleas seeking a review of its October 2023 verdict that declined legal sanction to same-sex marriage.

According to the Supreme Court's causelist, the review petitions will be considered at around 1:55 pm on January 9.

The five-judge bench, led by Justice B.R. Gavai, along with Justices Surya Kant, B.V. Nagarathna, P.S. Narasimha, and Justice Dipankar Datta, will take up around 13 petitions related to same-sex marriage in chambers.

It is important to note that the review petitions are being heard in chambers, where the presence of any party—whether petitioner, respondent, lawyer, or litigant—is not required. The top court had earlier refused to allow an open-court hearing for the review petitions.