SC collegium recommends Patna High Court Chief Justice K Vinod Chandran as Supreme Court judge

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Collegium, led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna, in a meeting held on January 7, recommended the appointment of Justice K. Vinod Chandran as a Judge of the Supreme Court.

The Collegium deliberated on and discussed the names of Chief Justices and senior Judges of various High Courts, including Justice Chandran, who are eligible for elevation to the Supreme Court.

The Centre will now deliberate on the recommendation and convey its decision in due course.

Justice Chandran was appointed as a Judge of the Kerala High Court on November 8, 2011. He was subsequently elevated as the Chief Justice of the Patna High Court on March 29, 2023, and has been serving in that capacity since then, according to a statement issued by the Supreme Court Collegium.