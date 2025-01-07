Stage set for a direct BJP-SP contest in Milkipur bypoll

LUCKNOW: With the Election Commission of India (ECI) notifying the bypoll for the Milkipur assembly seat in the Faizabad parliamentary segment, the election assumes special significance for all stakeholders.

While the ruling BJP is striving to save face by winning Milkipur after losing the prestigious Faizabad Lok Sabha seat to the Samajwadi Party's Awadhesh Prasad, the SP is leaving no stone unturned to retain the seat it won in the 2022 Assembly elections.

Meanwhile, the Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has decided to stay away from the bypoll, making it a direct contest between the BJP and the SP.

The voting for the Milkipur bypoll will take place alongside the Delhi Assembly elections on February 5.