'Your legacy is harassment, not progress': Gujarat BJP leader questions Vadodara district president's bid for reelection

AHMEDABAD: Amid the ongoing appointments of district, taluka, and city presidents, BJP's Vadodara district unit is embroiled in a power tussle, as BJP leader Bharti Bhanvadiya urged the party to block senior leader Satish Nishaliya's reappointment as district president. The former Waghodia in-charge levelled serious allegations against the current district president, further fueling tensions.

BJP leader Bharti Bhanvadiya took to social media, launching a scathing verbal attack on Nishaliya and urging the party to block his reappointment, calling for Vadodara to be "freed from Nishaliya’s terror."

In a fiery social media post, former BJP district in-charge Bharti Bhanvadiya aimed at Vadodara district BJP president Satish Patel alias Satish Nishaliya, raising sharp questions about his leadership.

"Why, brother? Still not satisfied? You claim the godmother’s blessings. Is that why you filed again for district president?" she asked, urging Patel to channel those blessings elsewhere.

"Become the PM, the CM if you can, but free Vadodara from your tyranny," said Bhanvadiya in a video. "What did you achieve as district president? As an MLA? Your legacy is harassment, not progress," Bhanvadiya alleged, casting Patel as a divisive figure. "When people hear your name, the question arises—are you a betrayer?"

The video slammed Patel’s leadership and called for accountability, linking his past actions to his contentious bid for re-election.

"Vadodara deserves better," she pleaded, addressing local MLAs and MPs. "Don’t let such a bad man lead again. He has spied on people and caused immense trouble."

Bhanvadiya's call was clear—block Patel’s return as district BJP president to ensure peace and integrity in the party.