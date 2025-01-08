After poll defeats, Congress set for big-ticket shake-up

Multiple leaders told this paper that the party is likely to go in for a leadership change in the communication department, headed by AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh.

Others who work in the communication department include Pawan Khera, chairman of the media and publicity department and Supriya Shrinate, chairperson of social media and digital platforms.

Though Kharge said that the party will implement the Udaipur Declaration, which bars its leaders from holding an organisational position for more than five years, it is not clear whether it will affect AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal, who has been holding the post for six years now. “We will fill all the vacant posts. We will equip our organisation, right from the level of the AICC to booths, with the necessary skills to win elections,” Kharge had said.

Sonia to inaugurate new party HQ on Jan 15

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi will inaugurate the party’s new HQ at 9A, Kotla Road in Delhi on January 15 in the presence of party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi.