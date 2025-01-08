Controversies erupt as Gujarat BJP finalises city, district presidents ahead of mid-January announcement

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat BJP's organizational festival has stirred political circles as the announcement of city and district presidents looms before January 15. Sources reveal that BJP election officers and three general secretaries returned from Delhi with approvals, finalizing the list of district and city heads.

Intense lobbying is underway in key cities like Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, and Rajkot, with both current and former office-bearers vying for positions. In Vadodara, factionalism surfaced amid clashes between a BJP vice president and a former corporator. Controversies, including claims of age manipulation during ward president appointments, have further fuelled tensions surrounding this year’s organizational process.

Infighting within Vadodara city BJP came to the forefront during the form-filing process on January 4, 2024. A heated exchange between city BJP vice president Sunita Shukla and former corporator Gopi Talati exposed a deep power struggle.

Shukla accused Talati of making a statement that insulted women, while Talati countered, claiming the allegations were false and aimed at undermining his candidacy. In another incident, BJP leader Bharti Bhanvadiya called on the party to block the reappointment of senior leader Satish Nishaliya as district president.