Manipur CM says Meitei community's demand for ST status was 'cause' of ethnic conflict, diverts blame from govt

IMPHAL: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Wednesday termed the ongoing ethnic violence in the state as "very unfortunate" and asserted that his government is not at fault since it all started after the Meiteis demanded Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Addressing a gathering of internally displaced persons at the CM secretariat, Singh said no politics should be played when the state is witnessing a human crisis.

Recalling the violence that started on May 3, 2023, the CM said, "The incident was very unfortunate. The cause of the conflict was the demand for ST status by the Meiteis. Everybody has been criticising the state government as if we had made a mistake."

"The reality, however, is that the Manipur High Court had asked the state government to reply to the demand for ST status by the Meiteis. Opposing it, a rally was held, and houses belonging to Meiteis were attacked. That's how the conflict began."

On March 27, 2023, Manipur High Court Acting Chief Justice MV Muralidaran had ordered the state government to submit recommendations to the central govt to "consider inclusion of the Meetei/Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) list".