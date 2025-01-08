SC agrees to examine age bar for surrogate mothers

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday decided to examine on February 11 issues over the age bar for surrogate mothers and others under the laws.

A bench of Justice BV Nagarathna and Justice Satish Chandra Sharma, which heard about 15 petitions challenging certain provisions of the Surrogacy Regulation Act and the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Act, 2021, asked the Centre to file its written submissions in the case.

Dr Arun Muthuvel, a Chennai-based infertility specialist who is the lead petitioner, has challenged the constitutional validity of the twin laws mainly on two counts – firstly, existing provisions covering medical expenses and insurance which was inadequate, and secondly, the issues over the age bar for surrogate mothers.