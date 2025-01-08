SC to hear on February 4 pleas challenging constitutional validity of law on appointment of CEC, ECs

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday said it would hear, on February 4, a batch of pleas challenging the validity of the law concerning the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and Election Commissioners (ECs).

The law in question removed the Chief Justice of India (CJI) from the selection panel for Election Commissioners.

During the hearing, advocate Prashant Bhushan, representing an NGO, informed the top court that the incumbent CEC, Rajiv Kumar, is set to superannuate on February 18. Bhushan argued that a new CEC would be appointed under the new law unless the court intervenes.

Bhushan alleged before the court that despite its March 2, 2023 verdict establishing a panel comprising the Prime Minister, the Leader of the Opposition (LOP), and the CJI for appointing the CEC, the Central government later amended this through new legislation.