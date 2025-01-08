With Asaram Bapu out on bail, security tightened for rape victim's family

SHAHJAHANPUR: The family of the victim in the 2013 rape case against Asaram Bapu has been provided with additional security, a day after he was granted interim bail on medical grounds by the Supreme Court, police said on Wednesday.

Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Sanjay Kumar Sagar said after the Supreme Court's order, he personally visited the victim's residence and interacted with the family.

"A police guard is already deployed at the victim's home and her father has a gunner for security. Additional police personnel are now being assigned, and necessary instructions have been issued to the relevant police station and circle officer to ensure the family's safety," Sagar said.

"Orders have been given to repair the dysfunctional CCTV cameras around the victim's house, and the victim's father has been advised to inform authorities before stepping out. We are continuously monitoring the family's safety as this is a high-profile case," Sagar added.