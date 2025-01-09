Nation

60-year-old woman in Lucknow tests positive for HMPV

As per the sources, the patient is currently stable in the isolation ward of Balrampur hospital.
Representative image
Representative imagePhoto | Prasant Madugula
Namita Bajpai
Updated on
1 min read

LUCKNOW: A 60-year-old woman and a resident of the Cantt area in Lucknow tested positive for HMPV on Thursday.

She was admitted to a private hospital before being transferred to a government facility at 11 pm on Wednesday night.

Representative image
All about HMPV

A private lab had tested her sample. The report indicated a positive result, and her sample has now been sent to King George’s Medical University for a confirmatory test.

As per the sources, the patient is currently stable in the isolation ward of Balrampur hospital.

Representative image
Doctors dispel misconceptions about HMPV

With the emergence of HMPV in the country, the health department is on high alert. Doctors claim that there is no need for panic.

The virus typically spreads during the winter months and could cause symptoms such as cold, mild fever, cough, and chest tightness.

Representative image
Could HMPV become another health crisis in India?

To prevent infection, it is essential to stay hydrated and wear masks in crowded places while maintaining distance from individuals showing flu-like symptoms.

HMPV belongs to the Pneumoviridae virus family and has been present in the environment for over 60 years. It was first identified in India in 2001.

The virus was initially discovered among children in the Netherlands.

Lucknow
HMPV
Cantt area

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com