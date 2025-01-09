60-year-old woman in Lucknow tests positive for HMPV

LUCKNOW: A 60-year-old woman and a resident of the Cantt area in Lucknow tested positive for HMPV on Thursday.
She was admitted to a private hospital before being transferred to a government facility at 11 pm on Wednesday night.
A private lab had tested her sample. The report indicated a positive result, and her sample has now been sent to King George’s Medical University for a confirmatory test.
As per the sources, the patient is currently stable in the isolation ward of Balrampur hospital.
With the emergence of HMPV in the country, the health department is on high alert. Doctors claim that there is no need for panic.
The virus typically spreads during the winter months and could cause symptoms such as cold, mild fever, cough, and chest tightness.
To prevent infection, it is essential to stay hydrated and wear masks in crowded places while maintaining distance from individuals showing flu-like symptoms.
HMPV belongs to the Pneumoviridae virus family and has been present in the environment for over 60 years. It was first identified in India in 2001.
The virus was initially discovered among children in the Netherlands.