Assam mine tragedy: Stubborn water levels hinder rescue operation on fourth day

GUWAHATI: Murky water and a static water level, despite continuous dewatering, have posed significant challenges to agencies attempting to rescue miners trapped in a rat-hole coal mine in Assam’s Dima Hasao district.

The Indian Navy, Army, NDRF, SDRF, ONGC, Coal India Limited (CIL), and the district administration are involved in the rescue mission. However, their efforts on Thursday, which lasted from dawn to dusk, yielded no success.

For the third consecutive day, water was pumped out of the 300-ft deep mine, but the water level remains over 100 ft.