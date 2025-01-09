Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan appoints vice-chancellors in state universities

PATNA: Newly appointed governor-cum-chancellor of universities Arif Mohammad Khan on Thursday appointed vice-chancellors of Bihar's four universities in consultation with chief minister Nitish Kumar, who met the former at Raj Bhawan before the final list was made public.

The universities were running on an ad-hoc basis as the appointment of full-fledged vice-chancellors was pending since August 2024. As per the notification issued by Raj Bhawan, Sanjay Kumar has been appointed as vice chancellor of Munger University while Prof Ravindra Kumar of Department of Philosophy in Patna University has been made vice chancellor of Nalanda Open University.

Similarly, Prof. Vivekanand Singh has been given charge of Purnea University. Singh was earlier posted at NIT (Patna). Dr Indrajeet Singh has been appointed as vice chancellor of Bihar Animal Sciences University, which was under the charge of Bihar Agriculture University VC. All the VCs will have a term of three years from the date they assume charge at the places of their new posting.

Sources said that the social equation has been kept in mind while finalising the list of the vice-chancellors of the four universities in the state. The name of the vice chancellor of the fifth university--Patliputra University--will be selected after the post-fall vant on January 14. The Governor made the appointment of vice-chancellors in the capacity of chancellor of universities.

A notification issued by Robert L Chongthu, principal secretary to the Governor, read, "In exercise of powers vested in the concerned university Acts and after meaningful and effective consultation with the state government on the panel of names for the post of VC, the chancellor has been pleased to appoint them." The chancellor's secretariat had invited applications for the post of VC in June last year. However, the process of selection was completed during the tenure of former Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, who has been shifted to Kerala in the same capacity.