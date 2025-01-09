Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to chair Ambassadors’ Round-Table, 150 countries invited for Aero India

NEW DELHI: As a prelude to Aero India 2025, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will chair the Ambassadors’ Round Table here on Friday.
The Ministry of Defence said, “Invitations have been extended to Ambassadors and High Commissioners of over 150 friendly countries for participating in the event. They would be briefed on the major events of Aero India 2025, and extended a personal invite from the Defence Minister for their senior-most leadership.
MoS Defence Sanjay Seth and senior officials from the Ministry of Defence & Armed Forces will be attending the event.
As reported by the TNIE the 15th edition of Aero India - Asia’s biggest aero show - is scheduled to be held at the Air Force Station, Yelahanka in Bengaluru, Karnataka from February 10 to 14, 2025.
The five-day event comprises a curtain raiser event, inaugural event, Defence Ministers’ Conclave, CEOs’ Round-Table, iDEX start-up event, breath-taking air shows, a large exhibition area comprising India Pavilion and a trade fair of aerospace companies. The broad theme is ‘The Runway to a Billion Opportunities’.
The first three days of the event (February 10th, 11th & 12th) will be business days, while the 13th & 14th have been set as public days to allow people to witness the show. The event will provide a platform for forging partnerships between foreign & Indian firms and the discovery of newer avenues in the global value chain to accelerate the indigenisation process.
Aero India attracts a large number of exhibitors from the world’s leading industries in the field of aerospace and defence. It provides a unique opportunity for the industry to showcase their capabilities, products and services to the targeted audience. The biennial event serves as a platform for industry leaders to connect and shape the future of aerospace & defence industries.
The last edition, held in 2023, as per the MoD, “achieved remarkable milestones as it attracted over seven lakh visitors, dignitaries from 98 countries and 809 exhibitors including businesses, investors, start-ups & MSMEs. Over 250 partnerships, including 201 MoUs, major announcements, product launches and technology transfers worth more than Rs 75,000 crore, were witnessed. The 2025 edition aims to surpass these achievements, and promises to be even bigger in scope and grandeur,".