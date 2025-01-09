Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to chair Ambassadors’ Round-Table, 150 countries invited for Aero India

NEW DELHI: As a prelude to Aero India 2025, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will chair the Ambassadors’ Round Table here on Friday.

The Ministry of Defence said, “Invitations have been extended to Ambassadors and High Commissioners of over 150 friendly countries for participating in the event. They would be briefed on the major events of Aero India 2025, and extended a personal invite from the Defence Minister for their senior-most leadership.

MoS Defence Sanjay Seth and senior officials from the Ministry of Defence & Armed Forces will be attending the event.

As reported by the TNIE the 15th edition of Aero India - Asia’s biggest aero show - is scheduled to be held at the Air Force Station, Yelahanka in Bengaluru, Karnataka from February 10 to 14, 2025.