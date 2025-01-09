Farmer dies by suicide at Shambhu border; leaders demand compensation for family

CHANDIGARH: A 50-year-old farmer from Tarn Taran died by suicide consuming a poisonous substance at the Shambhu border.

Last month as well a farmer died by suicide. Till date, 34 farmers have died since the farmer protest 2.0 started on February 13 last year.

Sources said that Resham Singh from Pahuwind village in Tarn Taran district of Punjab allegedly consumed an insecticide at the Shambhu border after which he was rushed to Government Hospital in Rajpura. His condition deteriorated and was referred to Rajendra Hospital in Patiala, where he was declared dead by doctors.

While farmer leader and coordinator of forums Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Morcha and Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) Sarwan Singh Pandher said that Singh died by suicide as he wanted to register his protest over the Union Government’s reluctance to resolve the farmer's demands.

Demanding Rs 25 lakh as compensation to the family of the deceased farmer, Pandher said the postmortem and last rites of Resham Singh will not be performed until the government compensates the family and gives government job to the next of kin besides waiving off all the pending loan of the farmer.

"The body of the farmer will be kept in the mortuary till the time all these demands are not met, ‘’ he added.

Addressing farmers, he said the they should trust their leadership and the movement and do not indulge in taking such extreme measures.

Singh is the second farmer who has taken this step while expressing disillusionment against the Union Government. Last month Ranjodh Singh (57) of Ratanheri village near Khanna had consumed insecticide during the farmers’ protest on December 14 at the Shambhu border and died on December 18.

Meanwhile on February 21 last year 22-year-old Shubhkaran Singh who was shot dead during a protest at the Khanauri border. On the other hand another farmer 40-year old Gurdial Singh belonging to Samana was rushed to hospital after he suffered burn injuries due to a sudden fire in a makeshift water heater at Khanauri border.

Farm leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, whose fast-unto-death entered 45th day on Thursday, has urged his fellow protesters to carry on the movement even in the event of his death.