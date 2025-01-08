Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal’s health worsens

CHANDIGARH: The health condition of 70-year-old farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal has further deteriorated. His vitals are fluctuating, with his blood pressure generally remaining low. Additionally, his sodium levels have dropped, causing dizziness, and he has experienced a significant loss of muscle mass.
Dr. Kuldeep Kaur Randhawa, a member of the medical team attending to Dallewal at the Khanauri border, said, “Since February 13 last year, when this protest started, we have been providing medical services to the farmers here. As far as Dallewal is concerned, he is getting weaker by the day. Today marks the 44th day of his hunger strike, during which he has not consumed any food.
“Dallewal’s blood pressure is usually around 90 and remains low. To stabilize it, his legs must be kept elevated. If the pillow supporting his feet is removed, his blood pressure drops further. The pressure stabilizes only when his legs are elevated to improve blood flow to the heart and brain. When he lies flat, his blood pressure falls below 90.”
She added, “Initially, the pillows under his feet were kept at a higher elevation, but now we are gradually lowering them to find the optimal height for stability. Even so, he still needs support. His sodium levels are dropping because he is not consuming anything other than water. A drop in sodium levels, causes dizziness and difficulty in concentration. His muscle mass is also decreasing. Day by day, his condition is worsening, and his overall health parameters are not good.”
The doctor further said, “Today, Dallewal made a special request, stating that he is finding it difficult to speak and has asked that no one be allowed into his trolley. While he respects everyone’s sentiments, his medical condition prevents him from engaging in conversation.”
Meanwhile, farmer leaders criticised Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for expressing concern that farmers are not benefiting from government schemes, while failing to acknowledge the struggle and sacrifice of Dallewal, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike since November 26 last year.
They also pointed out that, according to the 2016 Agricultural Census, there were 21,000 farmers in Delhi. However, this number has significantly declined over the past eight years. The leaders urged the central government to take Dallewal’s deteriorating health as a serious signal and address farmers’ demands, including the guarantee of a Minimum Support Price (MSP) law.
meanwhile, MP Harendra Malik visited Dallewal to inquire about his health and conveyed a message from Akhilesh Yadav. As Dallewal could not speak, Yadav spoke with farmer leader Kaka Singh over the phone.
Reportedly, Yadav assured them that he would engage with political parties and attempt to build consensus on the issue of the MSP guarantee law.