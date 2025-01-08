Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal’s health worsens

CHANDIGARH: The health condition of 70-year-old farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal has further deteriorated. His vitals are fluctuating, with his blood pressure generally remaining low. Additionally, his sodium levels have dropped, causing dizziness, and he has experienced a significant loss of muscle mass.

Dr. Kuldeep Kaur Randhawa, a member of the medical team attending to Dallewal at the Khanauri border, said, “Since February 13 last year, when this protest started, we have been providing medical services to the farmers here. As far as Dallewal is concerned, he is getting weaker by the day. Today marks the 44th day of his hunger strike, during which he has not consumed any food.

“Dallewal’s blood pressure is usually around 90 and remains low. To stabilize it, his legs must be kept elevated. If the pillow supporting his feet is removed, his blood pressure drops further. The pressure stabilizes only when his legs are elevated to improve blood flow to the heart and brain. When he lies flat, his blood pressure falls below 90.”