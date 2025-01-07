Akal Takht expresses concern over Dallewal's deteriorating health

CHANDIGARH: The Akal Takht (highest temporal body of Sikhs) has expressed concern over the deteriorating health of farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal who is on a fast-unto-death at the Khanauri border (Punjab-Haryana border) demanding a legal guarantee for minimum support prices (MSP) and other demands that were yet to be fulfilled by the Union Government.

On January 10, effigies of the government will be burnt, on January 13 copies of the new agricultural policy will be burnt and on January 26 tractor march.

Akal Takht Jathedar (High Priest) Giani Raghbir Singh yesterday said that the concept of hunger strike had no place in Sikh traditions and it was highly condemnable that the ‘anndata’ - referring to the farming community - had to go on fast for the sake of fellow farmers. He urged the government to adhere to the rightful demands of farmers so that they could return to their homes peacefully. Despite mounting health risks, the 70-year-old dallewal refused medical aid even after multiple interventions from the Punjab Government.

Meanwhile hours after the Supreme Court-appointed high-powered committee met Dallewal his health deteriorated on Monday night. The blood pressure of Dallewal suddenly dropped. His hand and feet were rubbed by a medical team to keep him warm, while the blood pressure monitor showed a reading of 77/45 and his pulse rate falling below 38.

Dallewal, whose fast entered 43rd day today had told the committee members that farm reforms are his priority, while his life and health is secondary. The doctors attending him stated that when Dallewal’s body was slightly lifted, his blood pressure became somewhat stable, otherwise, both his blood pressure and pulse rate would continue to drop significantly.