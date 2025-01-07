Akal Takht expresses concern over Dallewal's deteriorating health

CHANDIGARH: The Akal Takht (highest temporal body of Sikhs) has expressed concern over the deteriorating health of farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal who is on a fast-unto-death at the Khanauri border (Punjab-Haryana border) demanding a legal guarantee for minimum support prices (MSP) and other demands that were yet to be fulfilled by the Union Government.
On January 10, effigies of the government will be burnt, on January 13 copies of the new agricultural policy will be burnt and on January 26 tractor march.
Akal Takht Jathedar (High Priest) Giani Raghbir Singh yesterday said that the concept of hunger strike had no place in Sikh traditions and it was highly condemnable that the ‘anndata’ - referring to the farming community - had to go on fast for the sake of fellow farmers. He urged the government to adhere to the rightful demands of farmers so that they could return to their homes peacefully. Despite mounting health risks, the 70-year-old dallewal refused medical aid even after multiple interventions from the Punjab Government.
Meanwhile hours after the Supreme Court-appointed high-powered committee met Dallewal his health deteriorated on Monday night. The blood pressure of Dallewal suddenly dropped. His hand and feet were rubbed by a medical team to keep him warm, while the blood pressure monitor showed a reading of 77/45 and his pulse rate falling below 38.
Dallewal, whose fast entered 43rd day today had told the committee members that farm reforms are his priority, while his life and health is secondary. The doctors attending him stated that when Dallewal’s body was slightly lifted, his blood pressure became somewhat stable, otherwise, both his blood pressure and pulse rate would continue to drop significantly.
After some time his blood pressure slightly stabilised at 95/70. Dallewal's condition remained critical throughout the day, and he was unable to speak with anyone.
Farmer leaders expressed concern that if any unfortunate event were to happen to Dallewal the situation arising afterwards might be beyond the central government’s control. Therefore, they urged the central government to address the issues of the farmers seriously and promptly.
Farmer leaders also stated that on January 10, effigies of the Modi government will be burned across the country to show the central government that people in the villages stand with Dallewal in his struggle for a guaranteed MSP law. Also on January 13, copies of the new agricultural policy's provisions related to the land should be burned across the country. Farmer leaders further announced that on January 26, a tractor march will take to the streets across the country and in the coming days a detailed plan for this program will be announced by both morchas.
A member of the health team, said that the health department team from Patiala, who are on the standby, has taken over the charge. "The situation is under control and the health team is monitoring the farmer leader's condition,’’ he added.
Meanwhile, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) said the union government as well as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) party-led Punjab government were equally responsible for the deepening agriculture crisis in the country. It appealed to both governments to engage with farmers and do their utmost to save the life of Dallewal.
Senior SAD leader Dr Daljit Singh Cheema said it was shocking that even though the Supreme Court was monitoring the fast unto death almost of a daily basis, both the union government as well as the Punjab government were resorting to a blame game and playing politics on such a sensitive issue.
"Efforts are also on to polarize the entire issue which is condemnable and could be dangerous for the state.’’
Cheema appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take the lead and create an atmosphere that could lead to the end of Dallewal’s fast.
“For this to take place the Prime Minister should notify the guarantee on Minimum Support Price (MSP) immediately. This is in keeping with the assurance made to the people of the country when the Prime Minister withdrew the three agricultural laws which led to the end of the farmers protest. The union government should also withdraw the draft agriculture policy as farmers felt many clauses contained in the three agricultural laws were being reintroduced in the policy through the back door,’’ he said.