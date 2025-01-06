SC-appointed panel meets farm leader Jagjit Dallewal

CHANDIGARH: Amid a crucial hearing in the Supreme Court on Monday, the High-Powered Committee (HPC), led by its chairperson Justice (Retired) Nawab Singh, met farmers’ leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, whose fast-unto-death entered the 42nd day on Monday.

The panel inquired about his well-being, though it was unclear if he was persuaded to undergo hospitalisation despite his deteriorating health.

Dallewal, who is the convener of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political), has been on an indefinite hunger strike at the Khanauri border point between Punjab and Haryana since November 26, 2024, over several demands, including a legal guarantee on the minimum support price (MSP) for crops.