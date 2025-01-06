SC-appointed panel meets farm leader Jagjit Dallewal

CHANDIGARH: Amid a crucial hearing in the Supreme Court on Monday, the High-Powered Committee (HPC), led by its chairperson Justice (Retired) Nawab Singh, met farmers’ leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, whose fast-unto-death entered the 42nd day on Monday.
The panel inquired about his well-being, though it was unclear if he was persuaded to undergo hospitalisation despite his deteriorating health.
Dallewal, who is the convener of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political), has been on an indefinite hunger strike at the Khanauri border point between Punjab and Haryana since November 26, 2024, over several demands, including a legal guarantee on the minimum support price (MSP) for crops.
Before the HPC’s meeting with Dallewal, the Supreme Court’s two-judge Bench, comprising Justice Surya Kant and Justice N. Kotiswar Singh, adjourned the hearing to Friday, January 10, after the Punjab government informed the court that the protesting farmers had agreed to meet Justice Singh to negotiate and resolve the issue.
Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing the Punjab government, apprised the Bench that the meeting was scheduled for 3 p.m. on Monday and expressed hope for a breakthrough.
“Somehow, we have been able to persuade the protesting people to meet Justice Singh, who heads the Committee, at 3 p.m. today. We are hopeful that there would be a breakthrough,” Mr. Sibal said, requesting the court to adjourn the hearing.
Allowing the plea, the Bench observed, “We hope better sense prevails. List this on Friday.”
The apex court was hearing a contempt petition filed against the Punjab Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police (DGP) for allegedly failing to comply with its December 20 order directing them to provide medical aid and hospitalisation to Dallewal.
Meanwhile, after meeting Dallewal, Justice (retd) Nawab Singh said, "We all repeatedly requested him for medical (help). We want his health to be good."
He said, "I came here today not to say that the agitation should end but to say your (Dallewal) health should be good."
Dallewal told the panel that for him, farm issues came first, his health later, Singh said.
He said they can only make a request to him to take medical aid, when asked about the outcome of the meeting.
The court had earlier clarified that its order was not intended to break Dallewal’s fast but to ensure his well-being. It had stated that Dallewal could continue his hunger strike under medical supervision, emphasising that the state must persuade him to receive medical aid.
The Bench also directed the Punjab government to prioritise Dallewal’s health and provide medical assistance.
“That is our only concern. His life is precious as a farmers’ leader. He is not aligned with any political ideology and is working solely for the farmers’ cause,” it said.
During an earlier hearing, the Supreme Court criticised the Punjab government for allowing the situation to escalate and not complying with its directions to provide medical aid to Dallewal.
The contempt petition against the Punjab Chief Secretary also cited non-compliance with the December 20 order to convince the fasting farmers’ leader to seek hospitalisation.