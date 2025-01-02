Farmers protest: SC clarifies its order for Dallewal's hospitalisation was not to break his fast

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday clarified that its earlier orders directing the Punjab government for hospitalising the farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, 70, who is on a fast-unto-death since November 26, was not at all to break his fast but to ensure his well being.
Slamming the Punjab government and its officials, a two-judge bench of the apex court, led by Justice Surya Kant and Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia said, some farmer leaders are creating a false impression in media that attempts are being made to pressurise and break farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal's fast, which was wrong.
The top court said that its orders were clear that it was not at all to break his (Dallewal) fast but to ensure his well-being, and added that Dallewal can continue his hunger strike under medical aid.
While directing the Chief Secretary and DGP of the Punjab government to file a compliance affidavit, the bench fixed the matter for further hearing to January 6.
It should be noted that the court will also hear the main matter - the Haryana government's plea along with the contempt filed against the authorities of the Punjab government for Dallewal's hospitalisation on the same day.
The apex court on Thursday clarified, "We only said that let his health part be taken care of and he can continue his peaceful protest even when he is hospitalised. You have to persuade him from this angle," it added.
Stressing on the fact that if Dallewal were shifted to the hospital it will not break his fast, the apex court said that there are medical facilities which will ensure that no harm is caused to his life. It also directed the Punjab government that Dallewal's health should be given top priority and medical assistance be provided to him.
"That is our only concern. His life is precious as a farmer's leader. He is not aligned to any political ideologies and he is taking care of only the farmers’ cause,” the top court told Punjab Advocate General Gurminder Singh.
In one of the hearings, the SC slammed the Punjab government for allowing the situation to escalate and not complying with its earlier directions to provide medical assistance to Dallewal.
The top court was also hearing a contempt of court petition filed against the Chief Secretary of State of Punjab for not complying with the Supreme Court's December 20 order directing the state to convince fasting farmers' leader to go to hospital.