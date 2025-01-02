Farmers protest: SC clarifies its order for Dallewal's hospitalisation was not to break his fast

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday clarified that its earlier orders directing the Punjab government for hospitalising the farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, 70, who is on a fast-unto-death since November 26, was not at all to break his fast but to ensure his well being.

Slamming the Punjab government and its officials, a two-judge bench of the apex court, led by Justice Surya Kant and Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia said, some farmer leaders are creating a false impression in media that attempts are being made to pressurise and break farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal's fast, which was wrong.

The top court said that its orders were clear that it was not at all to break his (Dallewal) fast but to ensure his well-being, and added that Dallewal can continue his hunger strike under medical aid.

While directing the Chief Secretary and DGP of the Punjab government to file a compliance affidavit, the bench fixed the matter for further hearing to January 6.

It should be noted that the court will also hear the main matter - the Haryana government's plea along with the contempt filed against the authorities of the Punjab government for Dallewal's hospitalisation on the same day.