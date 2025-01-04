'My life not as important as yours': Dallewal tells farmers as Punjab urges Centre to hold talks with protesters

CHANDIGARH: Addressing the Kisan Mahapanchayat at the Khanauri border (Punjab-Haryana border), farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal on Saturday said that he is more concerned about the lives of his fellow farmers who are "reeling under distress" due to the challenges in the sector.

"My life is not as important as the lives of lakhs of Indian farmers, who are reeling under distress. Already over seven lakh farmers have died by suicide owing to the distress in the farming sector," Dallewal said.

Addressing a massive gathering of farmers, Dallewal on the 40th day of his fast-unto-death, urged them to ensure representation from every village at the Khanauri border, where farmers under the banner of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, have been camping at since February 13 last year, after their march to Delhi was stopped by Haryana Police.

"The way you have come today in numbers. Now, from every village one trolley should reach Khanauri to strengthen this Morcha," Dallewal said.

Speaking of his fast, a fragile Dallewal said that the police made several attempts to take him to the hospital, but they were foiled by the volunteers.

"The night we got information that police can evict us, the same night scores of youths reached Khanauri from Punjab and Haryana and took charge of the morcha," the leader said while lying on a bed at the stage and taking occasional breaks to sip water.

Dallewal, who is the convener of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political), has so far refused to take any medical aid despite his prolonged fasting to press the demand for MSP, which has caused his health to deteriorate.

The Supreme Court has recently slammed the Punjab government for not moving dallewal to a hospital considering his deteriorating health and directed medical aid to be provided to him immedietly. It however clarified that the order was not intended to break Dallewal's fast.

"The Supreme Court recently said that Dallewal's life is important. I had said that day hon'ble Supreme Court I am also human, alright, but what about families of those 7 lakh farmers who have committed suicide. We have to stop suicides in future," Dallewal emphasised.

Thanking the protesting farmers for their steadfast support, Dallewal urged them to remain united in the struggle.

The 70-year old leader's words resonated with the audience, drawing loud cheers and renewed pledges of commitment to the movement. There was a massive turn up of crowd at the Mahapanchayat to listen to Dallewal as hours before he underwent an ECG test and his report was stated to be normal.