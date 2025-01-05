Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal’s health deteriorates

CHANDIGARH: Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal’s health deteriorated after his 11-minute address on January 4 at the Kisan Mahapanchayat in Khanauri.

He has been experiencing vomiting and feeling dizzy. Besides, his reflexes have slowed down.

The medical team attending the farmer leader stated that he felt dizzy and vomited as his blood pressure dropped while he was carried back to his tent after yesterday's address.

Dr Avtar Singh Dhillon said that he was concerned about Dallewal’s health.

"Dallewal was suggested not go to the stage as the weather was too harsh but he insisted on addressing the gathering and spoke for about eleven minutes. After coming back, he was offered water but he vomited," a doctor said.