Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal’s health deteriorates

CHANDIGARH: Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal’s health deteriorated after his 11-minute address on January 4 at the Kisan Mahapanchayat in Khanauri.
He has been experiencing vomiting and feeling dizzy. Besides, his reflexes have slowed down.
The medical team attending the farmer leader stated that he felt dizzy and vomited as his blood pressure dropped while he was carried back to his tent after yesterday's address.
Dr Avtar Singh Dhillon said that he was concerned about Dallewal’s health.
"Dallewal was suggested not go to the stage as the weather was too harsh but he insisted on addressing the gathering and spoke for about eleven minutes. After coming back, he was offered water but he vomited," a doctor said.
"He could hardly sleep and his reflexes have slowed down. His blood pressure was 108/73 today while his peripheral oxygen saturation level was 98. The respiratory rate was 18 per minute and the heart rate was 73. He is not taking any drip," he added.
A team of government doctors and officials visited Khanauri border to enquire about Dallewal's health this evening.
On receiving information about his deteriorating health, former DIG Narinder Bhargav and Senior Superintendent of Police, Patiala Dr Nanak Singh, the officials involved in backchannel talks with the farmer leader, rushed to Khanauri border.
As the fast-up-to-death of the farmer leader entered its 41st day today, the medical bulletin stated that Dallewal is facing liver, kidney, and lung issues. The bulletin further added that even if he ends the fast, the risk of his organs not functioning 100 per cent persists.
The doctors explained that it is difficult to measure his weight as he has been unable to stand properly for the past few days. They further stated that his muscle mass has completely deteriorated and it is likely that he may never fully recover.
The bulletin also added that his glomerular filtration rate has decreased, affecting his blood filtration capacity.
Since last evening, Dallewal has been experiencing frequent vomiting creating considerable distress. He is not even able to speak today.
However, farmer leaders mentioned that the thousands of people who reached Khonori Morcha yesterday have given new energy to Dallewal.
Dallewal had agreed to undergo blood, urine and ECG tests on Friday evening before the Kisan Maha Panchayat.
During his 11-minute address, Dallewal appealed to farmer outfits in other states to launch a similar fight for the MSP on order to send a message to the Centre that it was not just Punjab’s struggle.
"This is a do-or-die battle. I will not end my fast till an Act guaranteeing the MSP for crops is enacted. We want a legal guarantee as per the recommendations of the parliamentary committee (on agriculture),” Dallewal had said yesterday.
Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said Gurpurab celebrations for Guru Gobind Singh will be held at the Shambhu border on Monday and appealed to the masses to participate in it.
Sukhmander Singh, 54, from Kasam Patti village in Faridkot district passed away after being hit by a vehicle at the Shambhu border protest site. He was taken to Rajpura Civil Hospital but succumbed to his injuries.
More than 30 farmers have died at Shambhu and Khanauri borders since February 13 last year.