Indian Navy takes delivery of sixth and last Scorpene-class submarine Vaghsheer

NEW DELHI: The Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) on Thursday handed over the sixth and last submarine of the Scorpene class to the Indian Navy.

The submarine will subsequently get commissioned into the Indian Navy as INS Vaghsheer, along with two other warships.

The MDL in a statement said, “The Acceptance Document was signed by Sanjeev Singhal, Chairman & Managing Director MDL and Rear Admiral (RAdm) R Adhisrinivasan, Chief Staff Officer (Technical), Western Naval Command in the presence of Commanding Officer (Designated), Vaghsheer, Commander (Cdr) Vineet Sharma, MDL Directors and others.”

Vaghsheer was launched on 20 April 2022 and has undergone a series of comprehensive and rigorous set of tests and trials to ensure delivery of a fully combat worthy submarine, capable of operation in all modes and regimes of deployment.

“The CMD MDL conveyed that with the delivery of Vaghsheer, India further cements its position as a submarine building nation and MDL has lived up to its reputation as one of the India’s only shipyard with capacity and capability to meet requirements and aspirations of the Indian Navy in all dimensions. The delivery of six submarines namely, Kalvari, Khanderi, Karanj, Vela, Vagir and now Vaghsheer, reaffirmed India’s membership in the exclusive group of submarine building nations,” said MDL.

The state-of-the-art technology utilised in the Scorpene, as per the MDL, has ensured superior stealth features such as advanced acoustic absorption techniques, low radiated noise levels, hydro-dynamically optimised shape etc. and the ability to launch a crippling attack on the enemy using precision guided weapons.

“The attack can be launched with both torpedoes and tube launched anti-ship missiles, whilst underwater or on surface. The stealth of the potent platform is enhanced by the special attention provided to her characteristic underwater signatures. These stealth features give it an invulnerability, unmatched by most submarines,” MDL said.