BPSC examination: Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party moves Patna HC, seeks cancellation

PATNA: The Jan Suraaj Party, founded by political strategist-turned-activist Prashant Kishor, has moved the Patna High Court seeking the cancellation of the 70th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on December 13.

The party’s legal counsel, Pranav Kumar, said on Friday that the petition has been admitted by the High Court and will be heard on January 15, following the court's winter vacation. "The case was mentioned today, and the single-judge bench of Justice Arvind Singh Chandel has scheduled the matter for hearing on January 15," Kumar said.