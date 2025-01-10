Custodial death of terror funding case’s suspect at Gurugram hotel: Nine MP ATS cops suspended

BHOPAL: Nine officers of the Madhya Pradesh Police’s Anti-Terrorism Squad (MP ATS) have been suspended following the custodial death of a suspect in a terror funding case at a hotel in Gurugram, Haryana.
The deceased, 25-year-old Himanshu Kumar, reportedly fell from the third floor of the hotel on January 7 while allegedly attempting to escape custody.
The suspended officers include an inspector, a head constable, and several constables. According to MP ATS sources, the incident occurred on the afternoon of January 7.
Himanshu, one of six men in ATS custody, reportedly asked to use the toilet. During this time, he allegedly tried to flee but fell from the balcony when officers attempted to stop him.
Himanshu sustained critical injuries and was rushed to a government hospital in Sohna, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.
Following the incident, a judicial inquiry has been ordered, to be conducted by a senior division judicial magistrate in Haryana. Based on a complaint by Himanshu’s uncle, Chandan Kumar, a murder case has been registered against the MP ATS officers at the Sohna City Police Station in Gurugram. The case includes charges of murder, wrongful confinement, and voluntarily causing hurt.
Chandan, a resident of Madhepura district in Bihar, claimed that his nephew was innocent and was being wrongfully confined by the MP ATS without any warrant.
“My nephew had come here to prepare for army recruitment exams and had nothing to do with any criminal or terror act. They (MP cops) killed him by pushing him from the third floor,” he alleged.
The MP ATS team had detained six individuals for questioning in connection with a suspected hawala-based terror funding racket, which is believed to have overseas links. The ongoing investigation emerged from a cyber fraud case being probed by cybercrime officers in MP's Jabalpur district.
Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Sohna, Abhilaksh Joshi, confirmed the details, stating, “A case of murder, wrongful confinement, and voluntarily causing hurt has been registered under relevant sections against the MP ATS team based on the complaint by Himanshu’s uncle.”
The matter remains under investigation, with judicial and police inquiries ongoing.