Executive, legislature to take call on exclusion from quota: SC

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday said the executive and the legislature would decide whether persons, who had availed of quota benefits and were in a position to compete with others, were to be excluded from reservation.

While referring to a seven-judge Constitution bench verdict of the apex court in August last year, a bench of Justices BR Gavai and Augustine George Masih made the observation on a plea. “We have given our view that taking into consideration the past 75 years, such persons who have already availed benefits and are in a position to compete with others, should be excluded from reservation. But it is a call to be taken by the executive and the legislature,” said Justice Gavai.